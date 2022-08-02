Davis R M Inc. Acquires 2,484 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Davis R M Inc. raised its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 464,614 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises about 1.5% of Davis R M Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $63,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,573,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 2,933.3% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $153.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.28.

NYSE:DIS opened at $106.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.59. The company has a market cap of $193.39 billion, a PE ratio of 73.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.25. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $90.23 and a one year high of $187.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.25 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

