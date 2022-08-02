Davis R M Inc. Acquires 270 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Davis R M Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,554,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,409,651,000 after buying an additional 5,430,918 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,660,880 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,758,090,000 after acquiring an additional 399,872 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,606,056 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $639,597,000 after acquiring an additional 483,359 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,298,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $596,758,000 after purchasing an additional 188,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 15.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,066,497 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $481,372,000 after purchasing an additional 558,053 shares in the last quarter. 79.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $122.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.69. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.37 and a twelve month high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.02). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 24.80%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on YUM. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird set a $146.00 price target on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.23.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

