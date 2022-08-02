Davis R M Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Davis R M Inc. grew its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 75.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,932 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in CSX by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,018,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,148,000 after acquiring an additional 76,499 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in CSX by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,858,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,722,000 after purchasing an additional 43,570 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 16,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares in the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $32.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.14. The firm has a market cap of $69.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.22. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $27.59 and a 12-month high of $38.63.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 22.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of CSX to $38.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 320,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,344,606.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

