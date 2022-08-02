Davis R M Inc. Buys 359 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Davis R M Inc. raised its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 325.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $75.80 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $83.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.11. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $59.93 and a fifty-two week high of $116.17.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.40. General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $18.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -7.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.65 per share, for a total transaction of $93,180.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,966.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other General Electric news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,931,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,435,455.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 1,200 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.65 per share, with a total value of $93,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,966.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of General Electric to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on General Electric from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.21.

General Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Further Reading

