Davis R M Inc. Cuts Stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Davis R M Inc. reduced its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CNI. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 294.1% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 201 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 187.5% in the first quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 100.0% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

NYSE:CNI opened at $125.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.02. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $104.67 and a twelve month high of $137.19. The company has a market capitalization of $86.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.84.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.569 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.35%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CNI. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$163.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $113.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.72.

Canadian National Railway Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Featured Articles

