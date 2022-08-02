Davis R M Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Davis R M Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at about $473,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Clorox by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 15,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,558,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Clorox by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Clorox to $129.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Clorox from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.36.

In related news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $140,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,378. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total value of $90,575.55. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,289 shares in the company, valued at $2,676,855.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $140,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 600 shares in the company, valued at $84,378. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CLX stock opened at $145.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $120.50 and a 1 year high of $186.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $140.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.43.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 92.98% and a net margin of 6.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 26th. This is an increase from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 127.91%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

