Davis R M Inc. Grows Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Davis R M Inc. increased its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,941,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,997,279,000 after purchasing an additional 407,039 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,612,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,100,331,000 after buying an additional 143,649 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 4.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,533,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $889,809,000 after acquiring an additional 221,439 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth $687,551,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,031,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $505,907,000 after acquiring an additional 155,201 shares in the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WM shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley restated a “maintains” rating and issued a $175.00 price target (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Waste Management from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.57.

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $33,329.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,437,261.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

WM stock opened at $163.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $67.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.58 and a 1 year high of $170.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $153.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.08. Waste Management had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 50.78%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

