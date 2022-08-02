Davis R M Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Davis R M Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,704 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VFH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,806,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,472,000 after buying an additional 878,534 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,048,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,071,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,621,000 after buying an additional 174,000 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,357,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 727,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,257,000 after buying an additional 106,029 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

VFH opened at $82.38 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.74. Vanguard Financials ETF has a one year low of $74.55 and a one year high of $102.52.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.