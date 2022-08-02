Davis R M Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Davis R M Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 17,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Group LTD increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of VOE stock opened at $138.86 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $124.80 and a 52-week high of $154.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.84 and its 200 day moving average is $141.99.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

