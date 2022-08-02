Davis R M Inc. Purchases 269 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Davis R M Inc. grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,187 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,795,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,102,958,000 after purchasing an additional 570,001 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,484,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,218,874,000 after buying an additional 600,643 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,303,170 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,793,828,000 after buying an additional 52,165 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,786,188 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,207,799,000 after buying an additional 141,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,911,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,496,479,000 after purchasing an additional 225,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $418.00 to $354.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $415.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $461.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.92.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of GS stock opened at $332.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.39. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $277.84 and a 52-week high of $426.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $305.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $324.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.61 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $11.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 27.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $15.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.68 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be given a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 451,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total transaction of $9,244,692.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,996,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,880,885.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,320,622 shares of company stock worth $25,684,252. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

