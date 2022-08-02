DDD Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

DDD Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the quarter. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clarity Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.2% during the first quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.4% in the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.9% in the first quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.1% in the first quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 6,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, SMH Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.7% in the first quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Chevron from $213.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America upped their target price on Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays upped their target price on Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.50.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of CVX opened at $160.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $156.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.00. The company has a market capitalization of $315.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.43. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $182.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.16. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.89%.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 68,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $11,225,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Chevron news, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total value of $80,882.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,577.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 68,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $11,225,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 551,221 shares of company stock valued at $92,371,473. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

