Deckers Outdoor Co. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $9.65 Per Share (NYSE:DECK)

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tarlowe now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings of $9.65 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $9.31. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Deckers Outdoor’s current full-year earnings is $18.06 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.27 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.88 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.66 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $21.50 EPS.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $1.16. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The firm had revenue of $736.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DECK. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Wedbush upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $292.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $378.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $407.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.00.

Shares of DECK opened at $314.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $268.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.17. Deckers Outdoor has a 12-month low of $212.93 and a 12-month high of $451.49.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DECK. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 15,500.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 156 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter valued at $43,000. 96.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 28th that permits the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to repurchase up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

