Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI cut its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 59.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,815 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 171,165 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $6,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DVN. Foundation Resource Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 69,158 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,089,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 74,961 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 27,575 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 24,952 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $662,000. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on DVN shares. Barclays set a $89.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.24.

In other news, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $151,080.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,858 shares in the company, valued at $1,887,311.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $151,080.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,858 shares in the company, valued at $1,887,311.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 19,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total transaction of $1,335,747.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 274,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,747,265.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,316 shares of company stock worth $2,345,388. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE DVN opened at $61.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.88. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $24.46 and a 12-month high of $79.40.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 36.57%. The company’s revenue was up 132.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.07%. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 95.31%.

Devon Energy declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to purchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

