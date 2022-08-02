DHI Group (DHX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $34.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.48 million. DHI Group had a negative net margin of 24.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect DHI Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DHX stock opened at $4.95 on Tuesday. DHI Group has a one year low of $3.62 and a one year high of $7.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.52 and a 200-day moving average of $5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $234.30 million, a P/E ratio of -7.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in DHI Group by 8.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,169,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,911,000 after purchasing an additional 163,094 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of DHI Group by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 799,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after acquiring an additional 45,192 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of DHI Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,168,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of DHI Group by 4.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 169,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 6,794 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in DHI Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $518,000. Institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DHX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DHI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of DHI Group from $8.50 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of DHI Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th.

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

