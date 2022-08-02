DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Stake Lessened by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors lessened its holdings in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) by 53.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,450 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in DigitalBridge Group were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the first quarter worth $71,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 52,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 120.0% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 414,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 225,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,152,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573,305 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 25,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 9,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DigitalBridge Group stock opened at $5.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.39. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.49 and a 52 week high of $8.55.

DigitalBridge Group ( NYSE:DBRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.47). DigitalBridge Group had a negative return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 30.95%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DigitalBridge Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.88.

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a leading global digital infrastructure REIT and private equity firm. With a heritage of over 25 years investing in and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure, the DigitalBridge team manages a $35 billion portfolio of digital infrastructure assets on behalf of its limited partners and shareholders.

