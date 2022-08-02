DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Given New €241.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €247.00 ($254.64) to €241.00 ($248.45) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on DNB Bank ASA from 190.00 to 200.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. DNB Markets decreased their price objective on DNB Bank ASA from 248.00 to 238.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group upgraded DNB Bank ASA from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded DNB Bank ASA from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from 203.00 to 225.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on DNB Bank ASA from 178.00 to 184.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $216.44.

Shares of OTCMKTS DNBBY opened at $19.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.79 and a 200-day moving average of $20.99. DNB Bank ASA has a fifty-two week low of $17.40 and a fifty-two week high of $25.91.

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers personal banking products and services, including savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; pet, home and property, travel, and personal insurance products, as well as insurance products for vehicles; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury activities; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

