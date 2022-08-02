DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Sold by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors lessened its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 879 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in DocuSign were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 8.0% in the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 4,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 42.1% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in DocuSign by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 145,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,129,000 after acquiring an additional 67,968 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in DocuSign by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign during the first quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DOCU shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of DocuSign from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of DocuSign from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Piper Sandler cut shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of DocuSign from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DocuSign presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.20.

DocuSign Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $65.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.86 and a 1 year high of $314.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.50.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.08). DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 17.17% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $588.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

DocuSign Profile

(Get Rating)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.