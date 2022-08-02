Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited to Post FY2024 Earnings of $2.85 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:RDY)

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a research note issued on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Sharma now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.85 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.86. The consensus estimate for Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’ current full-year earnings is $2.44 per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. TheStreet lowered Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd.

NYSE:RDY opened at $51.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 0.46. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a one year low of $47.88 and a one year high of $67.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.92.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $717.00 million during the quarter. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 18.61%.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This is a positive change from Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’s previous annual dividend of $0.29. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.97%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDY. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 153.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 881,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,685,000 after buying an additional 534,009 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 257.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 504,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,113,000 after purchasing an additional 363,306 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 744,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,490,000 after purchasing an additional 187,845 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,132,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,645,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), Proprietary Products, and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

