Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EXP. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Eagle Materials from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Eagle Materials from $190.00 to $162.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Eagle Materials from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a maintains rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Stephens dropped their target price on Eagle Materials to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Eagle Materials from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $159.00.

Eagle Materials Stock Performance

NYSE EXP opened at $125.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $119.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.27. Eagle Materials has a 1-year low of $105.34 and a 1-year high of $169.15.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $413.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.68 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 19.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials will post 11.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 10.37%.

Insider Activity at Eagle Materials

In other Eagle Materials news, EVP James H. Graass sold 4,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total transaction of $502,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,662,341. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Eagle Materials news, EVP James H. Graass sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total transaction of $502,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,662,341. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James H. Graass sold 9,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $1,136,681.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,511,651.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,776 shares of company stock worth $2,214,229 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Eagle Materials

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 462 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates through Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard segments. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

