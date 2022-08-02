Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $2.06 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note issued on Sunday, July 31st. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now expects that the basic materials company will earn $2.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.11. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Eastman Chemical’s current full-year earnings is $9.75 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Eastman Chemical’s FY2023 earnings at $9.46 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $121.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.13.

Eastman Chemical Price Performance

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $94.06 on Tuesday. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $84.95 and a 12-month high of $129.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.14. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.01%.

Institutional Trading of Eastman Chemical

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,053,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,215,615,000 after purchasing an additional 394,406 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,994,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,007,875,000 after purchasing an additional 138,868 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 12,812.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,825,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,566,000 after buying an additional 1,811,365 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 12.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,648,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,695,000 after buying an additional 179,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,507,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $180,487,000 after buying an additional 272,326 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

About Eastman Chemical

(Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Featured Stories

