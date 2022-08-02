EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Raises Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 47.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,396 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,843 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.5% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 1,996,800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $101,717,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 860.0% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 336,892 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $17,161,000 after purchasing an additional 301,800 shares during the last quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.7% in the first quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 41,306 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.2% in the first quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 17,693 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 9.1% in the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VZ. Barclays downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.06.

NYSE VZ opened at $46.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.76 and a 12-month high of $56.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.33.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.30%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $80,112.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,582.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,674 shares of company stock valued at $237,377. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

