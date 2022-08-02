Emerson Electric (EMR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Emerson Electric to post earnings of $1.29 per share for the quarter. Emerson Electric has set its Q3 guidance at $1.25-$1.30 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $4.95-$5.10 EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts expect Emerson Electric to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $89.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.41. Emerson Electric has a twelve month low of $76.16 and a twelve month high of $105.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 43.10%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on EMR. Credit Suisse Group set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.50.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

