Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) Receives $6.82 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.82.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com lowered Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$7.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Endeavour Silver from $8.50 to $8.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$5.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Endeavour Silver by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 494,957 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 15,555 shares in the last quarter. SIG North Trading ULC purchased a new position in Endeavour Silver in the fourth quarter worth $142,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Endeavour Silver in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in Endeavour Silver in the first quarter worth $365,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Endeavour Silver in the fourth quarter worth $502,000. Institutional investors own 23.67% of the company’s stock.

EXK stock opened at $3.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.02. Endeavour Silver has a 1-year low of $2.89 and a 1-year high of $5.95. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $694.04 million, a PE ratio of 45.76 and a beta of 1.42.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The mining company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 2.99% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $57.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.21 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Endeavour Silver will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the Guanaceví mine in Durango; and the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato.

