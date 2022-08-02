Enerplus (ERF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Enerplus (TSE:ERF – Get Rating) (NYSE:ERF) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.11 per share for the quarter.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF – Get Rating) (NYSE:ERF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.68 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$650.02 million during the quarter.

Shares of Enerplus stock opened at C$17.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$18.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$16.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.50. Enerplus has a 1-year low of C$6.12 and a 1-year high of C$23.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Enerplus’s payout ratio is presently 10.29%.

In other Enerplus news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$16.47 per share, with a total value of C$32,932.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 321,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,299,679.40.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ERF. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Enerplus from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$20.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$28.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$20.13.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

