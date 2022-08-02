Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for SPS Commerce, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SPSC)

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for SPS Commerce in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp analyst J. Celino now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.38. The consensus estimate for SPS Commerce’s current full-year earnings is $1.50 per share.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $109.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.95 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 11.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SPSC. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on SPS Commerce from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on SPS Commerce from $210.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.50.

Shares of SPSC stock opened at $125.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.89 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.77. SPS Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $96.41 and a fifty-two week high of $174.42.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its position in SPS Commerce by 151.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in SPS Commerce by 153.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 274 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in SPS Commerce by 437.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 317 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in SPS Commerce in the second quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

