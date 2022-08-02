Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for TE Connectivity Ltd.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TEL)

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer upped their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of TE Connectivity in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now expects that the electronics maker will earn $1.86 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.83. The consensus estimate for TE Connectivity’s current full-year earnings is $7.27 per share.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen dropped their target price on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

TEL stock opened at $132.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. TE Connectivity has a one year low of $107.12 and a one year high of $166.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.34.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.11. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. TE Connectivity’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the electronics maker to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 12,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.86, for a total value of $1,598,436.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,605. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 135.6% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 238 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

