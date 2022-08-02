Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush upped their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 27th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.96 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.69. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s current full-year earnings is $5.90 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.33 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ZION. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.42.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Price Performance

NASDAQ ZION opened at $53.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.27. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $47.92 and a 52 week high of $75.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.69.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.06). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 29.21% and a return on equity of 13.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 5,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 74,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 11.9% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 55,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,655,000 after acquiring an additional 5,933 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 5,096 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 14.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In other news, EVP Scott A. Law sold 713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $38,616.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,003.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, April 29th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to buy up to 0.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a boost from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.41%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

