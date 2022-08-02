Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 365,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,606 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.20% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $27,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,515,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,272,449,000 after buying an additional 553,865 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,800,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $686,611,000 after buying an additional 441,630 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 9.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,924,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,201,000 after buying an additional 333,692 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $287,372,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,747,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,527,000 after buying an additional 15,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ELS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $89.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $87.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Colliers Securities set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.86.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ELS opened at $73.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.60. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.57 and a 1-year high of $88.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 20.28%. The firm had revenue of $365.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.29 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.90%.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

