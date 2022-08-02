Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Receives $26.69 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.69.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EPRT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Evercore ISI set a $26.00 target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.68 per share, with a total value of $413,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 459,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,495,635.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Essential Properties Realty Trust Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPRT. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $1,506,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 150,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,341,000 after purchasing an additional 13,781 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $3,163,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 139,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,016,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EPRT opened at $23.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.31. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $19.73 and a 52 week high of $32.92.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 113.68%.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

