Exelon (EXC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Exelon has set its FY 2022 guidance at $2.18-$2.32 EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts expect Exelon to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $46.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Exelon has a fifty-two week low of $33.16 and a fifty-two week high of $50.71. The firm has a market cap of $45.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.57.

Exelon Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Exelon

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.338 dividend. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 50.94%.

In other Exelon news, CEO John Tyler Anthony sold 4,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total value of $211,377.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,255.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exelon

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Exelon by 7.5% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the first quarter valued at approximately $369,000. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in Exelon by 2.9% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Exelon by 5.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon during the first quarter worth $332,000. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Exelon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.54.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Further Reading

