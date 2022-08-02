Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,187 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,880,000. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 40,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 6,036 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $35,101,000. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. 54.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on XOM. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.86.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $94.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $105.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.60.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 11.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 38.51%.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

