Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors lowered its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,498 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $9,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,880,000. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 40,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after buying an additional 6,036 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,101,000. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $102.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. HSBC boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.86.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,142,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company's stock.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $94.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.60. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $105.57.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 11.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.51%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

