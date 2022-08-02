F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,980,000 shares, an increase of 26.8% from the June 30th total of 2,350,000 shares. Approximately 6.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 497,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FXLV shares. Guggenheim lowered F45 Training from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Roth Capital lowered F45 Training from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered F45 Training from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Macquarie lowered F45 Training from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.44.

Get F45 Training alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in F45 Training by 92.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 173,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 83,231 shares in the last quarter. Freemont Management S.A. bought a new position in F45 Training during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in F45 Training during the second quarter valued at about $256,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in F45 Training during the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in F45 Training during the second quarter valued at about $273,000. 48.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F45 Training Price Performance

Shares of FXLV opened at $1.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.15. F45 Training has a one year low of $0.79 and a one year high of $17.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.49 and its 200-day moving average is $9.05.

F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $50.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.07 million. Equities analysts anticipate that F45 Training will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

F45 Training Company Profile

(Get Rating)

F45 Training Holdings Inc operates as a fitness franchisor. The company offers consumers functional 45-minute workouts that combine elements of high-intensity interval, circuit, and functional training. It provides workouts primarily through its digitally-connected network of studios. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 1,749 total studios.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for F45 Training Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F45 Training and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.