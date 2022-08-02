First Foundation Advisors Acquires 592 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 110.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,126 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,675,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 38,153.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 299,905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,430,000 after purchasing an additional 299,121 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,583,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 664.1% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 87,354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,662,000 after purchasing an additional 75,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,505,954 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,544,443,000 after purchasing an additional 60,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MLM shares. StockNews.com raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $406.00 to $384.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $394.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $418.10.

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of MLM stock opened at $354.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $321.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $353.20. The company has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.88. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $284.99 and a fifty-two week high of $446.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.63.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by ($0.13). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 19.11%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Stories

