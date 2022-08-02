First Foundation Advisors Acquires 796 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 5.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 15.4% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 93,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,214,000 after acquiring an additional 12,497 shares during the last quarter. Cartenna Capital LP bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $10,884,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 580.6% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 5,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $78.28 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.43. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $66.97 and a 52-week high of $92.84. The firm has a market cap of $33.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.88.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Otis Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OTIS. Cowen reduced their target price on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Otis Worldwide from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen reduced their target price on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.40.

Insider Activity at Otis Worldwide

In other Otis Worldwide news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total value of $1,039,107.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,376 shares in the company, valued at $947,259.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Otis Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.