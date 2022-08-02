First Foundation Advisors Buys 1,039 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Prologis were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PLD. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.1% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 18,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,989,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,780,000. Destination Wealth Management acquired a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in Prologis by 155.1% during the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,714,000. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Avid Modjtabai purchased 15,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $118.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,779,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,779,750. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Prologis Price Performance

Prologis stock opened at $130.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.87. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.46 and a 52 week high of $174.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.78 and a 200-day moving average of $141.26.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 75.72%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on PLD shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Prologis from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI set a $134.00 price objective on Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Prologis from $184.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Prologis from $162.00 to $150.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.92.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

