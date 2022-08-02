First Foundation Advisors Buys 74 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,110 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Cigna were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Cigna by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Cigna by 6,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 126 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cigna by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cigna news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 9,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,661,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,853 shares in the company, valued at $9,198,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cigna news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 9,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,661,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,853 shares in the company, valued at $9,198,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 5,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $1,593,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,965,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,740 shares of company stock valued at $20,621,935 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cigna Stock Down 0.7 %

Several brokerages have commented on CI. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $271.00 price objective (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Cigna in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Bank of America raised Cigna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cigna from $235.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $315.00 price objective on Cigna in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.28.

Shares of CI stock opened at $273.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.73. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $191.74 and a fifty-two week high of $282.33.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $44.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.48 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 3.04%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 22.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Cigna Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.79%.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

