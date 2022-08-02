First Foundation Advisors Buys New Stake in BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC)

First Foundation Advisors purchased a new position in BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in BRC in the 1st quarter worth $531,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in BRC in the 1st quarter worth $229,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in BRC in the 1st quarter worth $653,000. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in BRC in the 1st quarter worth $307,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BRC in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 22.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BRCC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of BRC from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of BRC in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of BRC from $19.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of BRC from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of BRC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.14.

BRC Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of BRCC stock opened at $9.45 on Tuesday. BRC Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.62 and a 12-month high of $34.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.85.

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $4.11. The firm had revenue of $65.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.12 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that BRC Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BRC Profile

BRC Profile

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

