First Foundation Advisors Decreases Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

First Foundation Advisors lowered its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,817 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 701 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,554,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,409,651,000 after acquiring an additional 5,430,918 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,660,880 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,758,090,000 after buying an additional 399,872 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,606,056 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $639,597,000 after buying an additional 483,359 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,298,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $596,758,000 after buying an additional 188,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,066,497 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $481,372,000 after buying an additional 558,053 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YUM opened at $122.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.69. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.37 and a 1 year high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.02). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.80% and a negative return on equity of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

YUM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $146.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $133.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.23.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

