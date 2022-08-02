First Foundation Advisors Has $1.01 Million Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,771 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Target were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in Target by 12,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.83% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Target from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Tigress Financial lowered their price objective on Target from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Target from $253.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Target from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Target from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.08.
Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $165.55 on Tuesday. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $137.16 and a twelve month high of $268.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $151.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.16. The company has a market capitalization of $76.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.
Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.81). Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.69 EPS. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.85%.
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.
