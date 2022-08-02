First Foundation Advisors Has $138.32 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

First Foundation Advisors decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,525 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,632 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 5.0% of First Foundation Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $138,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,196,177 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,545,866,000 after purchasing an additional 205,225 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,608,366 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,696,262,000 after buying an additional 58,955 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,669,682 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,474,847,000 after buying an additional 97,666 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,752,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,857,740,000 after buying an additional 87,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,082,944 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,920,776,000 after buying an additional 48,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on GOOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $140.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,290.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.71.

Alphabet Stock Down 1.0 %

Alphabet stock opened at $115.48 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.21 and a 1-year high of $152.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $155.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.24 by ($25.03). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $27.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $2,402,914.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,484,117.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 255,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $8,858,168.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 479,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,621,431.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $2,402,914.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,117.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,737 shares of company stock valued at $11,549,847. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

