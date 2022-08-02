First Foundation Advisors Has $648,000 Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 45.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,103 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Blackstone were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Partners Group Inc grew its stake in Blackstone by 11.8% in the first quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 6,489 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 7,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 28,491 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $369,000. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 2,464 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total transaction of $424,065.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,311,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,310,582.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total transaction of $424,065.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,311,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,310,582.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $6,691,400.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 214,654 shares of company stock worth $12,405,451 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Blackstone Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently commented on BX shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. BNP Paribas cut Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.82.

Blackstone stock opened at $103.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.97 and a 52 week high of $149.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.13 and a 200-day moving average of $111.69.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 22.48%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Blackstone’s revenue was up 96.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.70%.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.