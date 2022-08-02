First Foundation Advisors Has $733,000 Stock Position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

First Foundation Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 446.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James downgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.89.

Shares of NASDAQ PACW opened at $27.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. PacWest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $25.48 and a 1-year high of $51.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.19.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $358.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.14 million. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 35.95%. PacWest Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, EVP Rebecca H. Cordes acquired 10,000 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Paul W. Taylor bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rebecca H. Cordes bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 42,000 shares of company stock worth $1,050,000 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

