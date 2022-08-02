First Foundation Advisors Increases Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

First Foundation Advisors increased its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 44.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,903 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in American Express were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 873.3% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 823.5% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $153.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $150.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.15. American Express has a 12-month low of $134.12 and a 12-month high of $199.55.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.54 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The business’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 21.33%.

In related news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AXP shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of American Express from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.00.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

