First Foundation Advisors Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $39,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $70.94 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.51. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $62.28 and a twelve month high of $85.54.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.