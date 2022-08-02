First Foundation Advisors Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV)

First Foundation Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,634 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,432 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 615,916 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,567,000 after acquiring an additional 10,919 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 277,777 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after acquiring an additional 6,756 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 31.9% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 170,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 41,224 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 6.7% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 8,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 123,641 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 17,980 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of VCV opened at $10.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.56 and a 200 day moving average of $10.97. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $9.68 and a twelve month high of $14.49.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a $0.0415 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

