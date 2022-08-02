First Foundation Advisors Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

First Foundation Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

NYSEARCA VBK opened at $220.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.31. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $186.95 and a one year high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

