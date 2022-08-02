First Foundation Advisors Purchases 1,254 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,078 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Mondelez International were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 197.9% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $1,349,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 115.2% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 8,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 4,705 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $64.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.63. The company has a market capitalization of $89.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.63 and a 12 month high of $69.47.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 50.91%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MDLZ shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.36.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $2,008,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,024 shares in the company, valued at $2,109,100.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

