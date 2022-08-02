First Foundation Advisors Purchases 1,804 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,840,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,878,000 after purchasing an additional 950,247 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,996,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,367,000 after purchasing an additional 410,136 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,422,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,716 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 99.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,307,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,167,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,844 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA SRLN opened at $42.43 on Tuesday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $41.22 and a 1-year high of $46.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.86.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.