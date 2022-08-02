First Foundation Advisors Purchases 638 Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

First Foundation Advisors increased its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ROIC. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments during the fourth quarter valued at $10,302,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments during the fourth quarter valued at $2,165,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 100,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Retail Opportunity Investments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ROIC opened at $17.31 on Tuesday. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 52 week low of $15.06 and a 52 week high of $20.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.21, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Retail Opportunity Investments Increases Dividend

Retail Opportunity Investments ( NASDAQ:ROIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.17). Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 17.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This is a boost from Retail Opportunity Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is currently 123.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on ROIC. StockNews.com cut shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

